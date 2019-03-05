Home

Robert E. Storts, 76, a longtime resident of APHC Plumbers Park, Blacklick, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019 in Columbus. He is survived by his wife, Glenna L. Cordle Storts; brother, David Storts; daughters, Gwen Woods, Kim Lambert, Angie (Tim) Spriggs, Jessica Storts; grandkids, Heaven Rose, Mariah Spriggs, Jenna Spriggs, Emma Spriggs; and great-grandkids, Rockford, Robert James "RJ", Reagan, Allison; and extended family members. He was preceded in death by his father Roy E. Storts, mother Mildred R. Malone Storts, brother Larry E. (Janet) Storts, sister-in-law Peggy Storts and son-in-law Rockford Lambert. The family wishes to thank Jim Croson, Doug Kraner, Terry Mandeville, John French, Dale Mapper, APHC Director Frank Caziko, Howards Supply, and Leroy Allen for their help over the years. Robert was owner of Storts Plumbing, LLC. A graveside service will be held 1 pm on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort. Friends and family may visit with the Storts family on Saturday in the EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, 55 W. Springfield St., Frankfort, OH 45628, from 10 am-12:45 pm. Those wishing to sign Robert's online register book may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2019
