Robert "Dominic" Tallarico
1968 - 2020
Tallarico, Robert "Dominic"
1968 - 2020
Robert Dominic Tallarico passed away at the age of 51 on Friday, May 15, 2020. He was born on November 26, 1968 in Columbus, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Tallarico and daughters Kimberlyn and Dallas Tallarico. He is survived by daughter, Jennifer Tallarico; son,Charles Oxier (Jessica); father, Ralph (Frances); sisters: Tamara Pleasant, Anita Snack (Adam), Stephanie Pace (Robert); brothers: Michael (Tara) and Ralph (Kym); grandchildren: Sophia and Charles Oxier and Marcel and Daisha Penick; mother of his children, Tina Byrum; many nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. Private family calling hours Friday, May 22, 10am-12pm at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME, procession to the cemetery will form at the funeral home at 11:45am and will leave at 12:15pm for any friends that would like to join. Graveside service and interment 12:30pm Friday at St. Joseph Cemetery.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory
MAY
22
Graveside service
12:30 PM
St. Joseph Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory
2693 W Broad St.
Columbus, OH 43204
(614) 274-5092
