|
|
Tanton, Robert
1950 - 2019
Funeral services, celebrating the life of Robert "Bob" Tanton, formerly of Millersport, Ohio, will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 11a.m. in the chapel of The Thornville home of HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, with Pastor Tom Keene as celebrant. Burial will follow in the Millersport Cemetery. Bob passed into the arms of our heavenly father on April 29, 2019. He attended and received both his undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of Illinois, where he was a member of the Delta Phi fraternity. Bob was a faithful servant of our Lord Jesus Christ, and was a genuine, loyal man who was full of the spirit of integrity, living out his Christian faith; teaching his children and those who knew him how to draw close to Christ and how to love and forgive. Bob served as a member and past president of the Walnut Township Board of Education. Bob was preceded in death by his parents Margaret Jean and William Tanton, and is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Jenny (Loudermilk) Tanton; his children and their families, Michelle (Mark) Kirkpatrick and their children, Jenna (Luke) Fellure, Zavier and Eli; Megan (Brad) Payne and their son, Branson; Garett; Natalie (Jim) Rowe, and their children, Preston and Sophie; Jason (Jessica) Tanton, and their children, Jase, Grayson and Perry; Christian (John-Mark) Kennedy, and their children, Braedon, Hunter, Gabriel and Faith. Bob also has a brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Leah Tanton of Sterling, IL.; and a sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Norm Miller of Brimfield, IL. The family will receive friends on Monday, May 6, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home, 56 South Main Street in Thornville. Memorials in Bob's memory may be directed to the Millersport United Methodist Church. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 4, 2019