|
|
Taylor, Robert
Robert Taylor, 80, of Westerville, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Country View of Sunbury. Born April 9, 1939 in Columbus, Ohio, the son of the late Hubert and Mary Alice (Moore) Tomlinson. Robert graduated from Linden McKinley High School in 1957, while attending school he met the love of his life Rowena Craig. After graduation he joined the United States Marine Corps and served his country during peacetime. After being honorably discharged he returned back home to his family, and love Rowena. They married in 1959, and began their lives together.Robert would begin working for the City of Columbus, in the traffic division. He spent 38 years with them before his retirement. He was also a member of the New Albany Lions Club. He was preceded in death by his parents and son Robert Paul Taylor Jr. in 2012. Left to cherish his memory are wife and high school sweetheart of 60 years, Rowena Taylor; son, Jim (Amy) Taylor; daughters, Debra Taylor, Lisa (Edward) Taylor-Teiga, and Christina Taylor; grandchildren, Finley and Dexter Taylor, Kadin Taylor, Justin (Erica) Teiga, Kendall (Jonathan) Specht, Brett (Andrew) Chafins, and Alexander (Jessica) Teiga; great grandkids, Cash and Hazel Specht, Aubrey Breckler, Liam Teiga, and Alden Chafins. Robert enjoyed several things throughout his life, whether was playing golf, or watching The Ohio State Buckeyes, or his own extensive collection of civil war books, memorabilia, or music. He also enjoyed running the clock for the New Albany High School Men's Basketball Team, which he did for over 30 years. He loved spending time with his kids, and grandkids, especially when a family 'cookout' brought them all together. Those close to him will remember him at the loving, strong, soft-hearted, and sometimes stubborn person that he was. Funeral services were held privately. Burial took place at the Mount Vernon Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be expressed to Central Ohio Diabetes Association, 1100 Dennison Ave, Suite 3248, Columbus, Ohio 43201, OR , 2215 City Gate Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43219.Condolences may be expressed at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com. The DeVore –Snyder Funeral Home in Sunbury is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 4, 2019