Thompson, Robert
1931 - 2020
Robert Henry Thompson, age 89, passed away in the arms of his heavenly Father on October 2, 2020. He was born on February 27, 1931 in Columbus, Ohio. He was a resident of Dublin Assisted Living, Dublin, Ohio. Predeceased by parents Donald Andrew Thompson, and Mary Agnes Gehring Thompson. He proudly served in the U.S. Army as a Corporal, Buffalo 7th Division, 17th Regiment Item Company, during the Korean War. Member of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign War. Bob was retired from National Dental Laboratories. He is survived by his wife of 66 years and 2nd-grade classmate, Sherry Lee Valentine Thompson; his two children, Robert Lee Thompson, Toledo, OH., Teena Thompson Morrison (Larry), Wellington, FL.; 6 grandchildren, Nicole Morrison, Brandon (Barbara) Morrison, Amber Morrison, Ryan Thompson (Karen), Rachael Thompson, Andrea Thompson; and 2 great grandchildren, Oliver and Theodore Thompson; brother, William (Betty) Thompson, Glendale, AZ.; sisters, Donna Lane, Tampa, FL., Carolyn Susie Swint, Kissimmee, FL.; and nieces and nephews. He enjoyed years of Camping and Fishing at Fireman's Park and Autumn Lakes, loved the Ohio State Buckeyes (Football and Basketball), followed Paul Brown from Cleveland to the Cincinnati Bengals, and rooted for the Big Red Machine. He was also an honest, hardworking and caring family man. Arrangements for a private burial at Kingwood Memorial Park to be handled by Shaw-Davis Funeral Home. Visit Shaw-Davis.com
