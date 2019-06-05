|
Tschakert, Robert
Robert William Tschakert, age 93, of Westerville, died peacefully on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Retired Sheet Metal Worker with Allied Fabricating and Welding after 30+ years of service. Former Chief of the Galena Police Department. Attended the Clover Valley Chapel CCCU. Bob enjoyed hunting, woodworking, gardening, playing and watching softball and baseball. Mostly Bob enjoyed time with family, camping vacations and spoiling his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Born in South Solon, Ohio to the late Vincent and Alma Tschakert, Bob is also preceded in death by brother Vincent Jr. He is survived by wife of 67 years, Velma G. (Clark) Tschakert; daughters, Deborah (Richard) Layman and Vickie (Mark) Gibson all of Mt. Vernon; son, Ronald Tschakert of Westerville; brother, Francis (June) Tschakert of Johnstown; sister, Anna Lee Richardson of Westerville; grandchildren, Magaleen (Paul) Ward, Michael (Charlene) Gibson, Dustina Layman, Michelle Harmon, Megan Tschakert; 13 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren. Friends may call 6-8 PM Friday, June 7, 2019 at DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. State Route 61, (at SR 3), Sunbury, where Funeral Service will be held at 1 PM Saturday. Pastor Brian Smith officiating. Interment with Military Honors at Fancher Cemetery. Contributions may be made to a in Bob's memory. DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve Bob's family. Special memories and condolences can be shared with them at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from June 6 to June 7, 2019