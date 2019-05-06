Home

1941 - 2019
Robert Tucker, age 78. Sunrise January 11, 1941 and Sunset May 3, 2019. Visitation 11am and Funeral Service 12noon Thursday, May 9, 2019 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn north on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view the video tribute and to offer condolences to The TUCKER Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 7, 2019
