Udeck, Robert
1944 - 2020
Robert J. Udeck, age 75, of Columbus, passed away on August 29, 2020 at Mount Carmel East Hospital. Bob proudly served his country in the United States Army and served during the Vietnam War. He retired from Schwan's Food Service after 32 years of dedicated service. Bob enjoyed his family, his projects on his farm and cabin, traveling, fine dining and singing. He embraced the world with his love of all; he always saw the best in others, always had a positive attitude and a joke to tell. He was smart, funny, kind and so many other wondrous things. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Diane; son, Daniel (Mary) Udeck; granddaughter, Isabella Udeck; brothers, Edward, Joseph (Iris), Ronald (Paula) Udeck; and Diane's family, Nancy (Tom) Eckinger, step-sisters, Carol (Mike) Gravilla, Robin (Allan) Sigler, Rhonda (Andy) Popa; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, family, friends, and two special young men, Nelson and Rudy. Preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Stella (Gancos) Udeck; sister, Darlene Somers; and grandson, Daniel Udeck Jr. Bob was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Music Ministry, Happy Spirits, K of C and the American Legion. He also belonged to the Singing Buckeyes Chorus and Barbershop Harmony Society. A Funeral Mass will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, September 4, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 4383 E. Broad St. Father William Arnold Celebrant. Those wishing to honor his life should do so by living theirs, and by giving back in any way personally meaningful. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Holy Spirit Music Ministry, 4383 E. Broad St., Columbus, OH 43213, or the Singing Buckeyes Chorus, P.O. Box 21021, Columbus, OH 43221. Please visit www.OhioCremation.org
to leave online condolences for Robert's family.