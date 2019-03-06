|
Main, Robert V.
1917 - 2019
Robert V. Main, of Columbus, Ohio, and formerly Goshen, Indiana, went to be with his Lord and Savior on February 19. Bob was born on a farm north of Delaware, Ohio in 1917. He grew up there an only child, weathering the Great Depression with his parents. Working his way through school, he attended Ohio Wesleyan and then Ohio State University, graduating in 1939 with a B.S. in Agricultural Engineering. Two years later he married his OSU sweetheart, Phyllis Tinling in Middletown. Shortly thereafter, Bob joined the WW II war effort, and subsequently served 3 years in the Amphibious Forces in the Pacific. Bob served Ohio and Indiana industries for 42 years, holding management positions in sales, marketing, and corporate planning. Companies included Crane Company of Cleveland and Penn Controls, NIBCO, and DePuy of northern Indiana. Bob's first wife Phyllis developed Alzheimer's at an early age, and Bob was her primary caretaker until her death in 1987. He subsequently married Jean Gilmore, a long-time family friend, and they enjoyed 20 years of life together until her passing in 2008. Bob developed a passion for Alzheimer's support, and in 1995 was inducted into the "Central Ohio Senior Hall of Fame" for his work in that area. His Christian faith was also his passion. He served his churches in many capacities, and was also a dedicated member of Gideons International. He was proud of his involvement in their prison ministry. Passing at age 101, Bob was one of the last of "The Greatest Generation." He believed in serving his family, his church, his country, and his work, relying on character built on small town values and living through the Great Depression and WW II. He was always eager to share these lessons, and always a gentleman. He, and his peers, will be missed. Bob was preceded in death by his first wife Phyllis T. Main, his second wife Jean Gilmore Main, his parents Curtis D. Main and Catherine A. Main White of Delaware, Ohio and his grandson Keith Reim. He is survived by his daughter, Dr. Kathryn L. Reim (Ken); his son, Dr. Bruce E. Main (Cathy); grandsons, Kevin Reim (Melissa) and Jeffrey Main (Laura); granddaughters, Karyn L. Reim and Carol M. Wheeler (David); great-grandchildren, Sienna and Madison Reim, and Lily and Oliver Wheeler; step-children, Judith Gilmore, Jennifer Albert, Dr. Brad Gilmore, and Brent Gilmore (Mary); step-grandchildren, Christine Ramser (Russ), Nicole Bok (Cody), Phillip Albert, Jeremy Gilmore (Jasmin), Jonathan Gilmore (Leah), and Jesse Gilmore (Kristina); and two step great-grandchildren, Kingston and Maverick Gilmore. A celebration of Bob's life will be at Bethel Presbyterian Church, 1735 Bethel Rd. in Columbus at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 24, and a private interment event will be at Oak Grove Cemetery in Delaware on Monday. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of the Forum at Knightsbridge for the care of their father. Memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Presbyterian Church or to the Gideons International. Online condolences may be made at www.deyodavis.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019