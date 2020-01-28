The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Services
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
1:00 PM
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
Robert V. Orr


1923 - 2020
Robert V. Orr Obituary
Orr, Robert V.
1923 - 2020
Robert V. Orr, 96, of Columbus, passed away on January 27, 2020. He was born on May 25, 1923 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Ralph and Birdella Orr. He is preceded in death by his wife of 67 years Wilma K. Orr, siblings Virginia, Janie, Winifred, Jack, Joy and Ralph. He is survived by his sons, Ralph and Steven Orr; and sister, Nancy. Friends may call on Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Rutherford-Corbin Funeral Home, 515 High St, Worthington, Ohio 43085, from 12-1pm. A funeral service will follow at 1pm.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 30, 2020
