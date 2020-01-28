|
Orr, Robert V.
1923 - 2020
Robert V. Orr, 96, of Columbus, passed away on January 27, 2020. He was born on May 25, 1923 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Ralph and Birdella Orr. He is preceded in death by his wife of 67 years Wilma K. Orr, siblings Virginia, Janie, Winifred, Jack, Joy and Ralph. He is survived by his sons, Ralph and Steven Orr; and sister, Nancy. Friends may call on Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Rutherford-Corbin Funeral Home, 515 High St, Worthington, Ohio 43085, from 12-1pm. A funeral service will follow at 1pm.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 30, 2020