Vosler, Robert
1930 - 2019
Robert Joseph Vosler, Worthington, OH, age 89, passed away July 25, 2019. He was born January 13, 1930 in Piqua, OH to Joseph and Edith Vosler. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Charles, Marion, and John. An Ohio State University graduate, he was a certified public accountant with a long career in both corporate and public practice. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Jeanine (Halterman) Vosler; sons, Stuart (Mary), Randall (Catherine), Joel (Beth); daughter, Ellen; 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He avidly served the communities in which he lived driven by his unwavering faith in Jesus Christ. A memorial service will be held at 4pm on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Schoedinger Worthington Chapel, 6699 N High Street. The family will receive friends from 3pm until the time of the service. Condolences to the family can be made by going to www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 27, 2019