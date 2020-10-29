Caster, Robert "Bob" W.
1933 - 2020
Robert "Bob" W. Caster, aged 86, died peacefully at home at Friendship Village of Dublin on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Bob was born at home in Canton, Ohio on Dec. 3, 1933 to Tony and Laura Caster. Bob attended Gibbs Grade School and Canton McKinley High School where he graduated in 1951. He studied at Kent State University and joined ROTC; later honored with a distinguished military graduate recognition. He is a lifelong ATO brother and was active as an ATO alumnus. In 1955, he married Joan Ferguson Caster and graduated from Kent State University with a BA in Business Administration/Accounting. After graduation, he served four years in the US Army/Airborne and spent time stationed in Germany where two of his five children were born. Upon discharge, he began his business administration career at companies including American Steel Foundries and Hyster Company moving across the US living in Oregon and Illinois. During his career, he pursued an advanced degree and graduated Magna Cum Laude from DePaul University (Chicago) with an MBA in 1964. As a widower, he married Bonnie Perry of Columbus Ohio in 1988. He retired in 1996 from Lennox Industries after serving as Vice President of the Eastern Division of Lennox in Columbus OH, President Lennox Canada, Toronto and Vice President of Sales North America, Dallas, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents Tony and Laura Caster, Joan Ferguson Caster, and infant granddaughter Megan Chadbourne. Survived by his wife, Bonnie Caster; sister, Ann (Paul) Schleininger; brother-in-law, David (Elaine) Young; and children, Mike (Suzanne) Caster of Portland, OR, Dr. Carol (Marty) Armbruster of Indianapolis, Jenny (Joe) Caster-Haught of Winkleman, AZ, Mary (Jeff) Chadbourne of Gahanna, OH, Brenda (Steffen) Caster, Cincinnati, OH; and step daughters, Jennifer (Greg) Adams and Amy (Ron) Lawrence; grandchildren, Tony (Megan) Kennedy, Jessica (Max) Yoder, Lauren (Nick) Braun, Steven (Laura) Caster, Griffin Caster, Kyle Chadbourne (Maggie), Scott (Amanda) Chadbourne, Shawn Chadbourne, and Laura (Daniel) Stanton; step-grandchildren, Caroline Adams, Carter Adams, Mason Adams, Griffin Adams, Charlie Lawrence, Zachary Lawrence, and Connor Lawrence. Also survived by six great-grandchildren, Victoria Kennedy, Marina Yoder, Oliver Braun, Miles Caster, Chloe Chadbourne and Carson Chadbourne. Bob was often referred to as "Buckeye Bob" and was an active member in the OSU Buckeye Club and Presidents Club. His name can be found on a brick outside the OSU stadium. He loved Buckeye football, basketball, and baseball. He was a lifelong and avid tennis player and played on tennis teams in Naples and The Villages, FL. He was often seen biking to and from lunch, participating in spin classes and water walking. He was an active member of the OSU Alumni Club in FL where he watched his favorite OSU sports with friends. Bob was a proud and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. His warm smile, funny chuckle, and can-do attitude was contagious. His kind-hearted nature: never met a stranger approach to life will be remembered by all! He epitomized a strong work ethic acquired from his father who immigrated from Italy. His genuine care for people and his warm smile will be remembered by his entire extended family and friends. Rest in peace BUCKEYE BOB! Family will receive friends from 3-7PM Thursday, November 5, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd. Guests are respectfully required to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending. Due to the current health conditions, a private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Capital City Hospice or your favorite charity
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Capital City Hospice or your favorite charity.
