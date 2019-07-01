Home

Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
(614) 444-1185
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
Robert W. Ewing


1939 - 2019
Robert W. Ewing Obituary
Ewing, Robert W.
1939 - 2019
Robert W. Ewing, age 80, June 28, 2019, passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness. Born February 25, 1939 in Augusta, Kentucky. 1957 graduate of Chaney High School, Youngstown, Ohio. Owner and operator of Ewing Landscape Service. Past member Saint Stephen the Martyr and current member of Saint Brendan the Navigator church. Avid Cleveland Browns and Indians fan. Preceded in death by parents Chester "Chet" and Kathleen "Kitty". Survived by loving wife of 60 years, Marianne Polder; children, Mark (Stacy), David (Kandi), Joseph (Stacy), Mary K. (Frank) Fusco and Matthew (Stacey); 16 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Friends receive Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 10AM-12PM at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 1068 South High Street, where the Memorial Service will be held at 12noon, luncheon directly following the memorial service. Father Bob Penallurick Officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . To view on-line Keepsake Video please visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from July 3 to July 4, 2019
