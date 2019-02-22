|
|
Frame, Robert W.
1929 - 2019
A graveside inurnment service for Robert Wilson Frame, age 90, of Newark, will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, at Maple Grove Cemetery in Alexandria, where military honors will be observed by the Licking County Veterans Alliance. Bob was born February 12, 1929 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Sears and Ada (Zornes) Frame. He passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center (operated by Hospice of Central Ohio). Bob was a veteran of the United States Army and served during the Korean Conflict. He is survived by a sister, Gladys Irene Collins of Alexandria; special niece, Sonya Sexton; and several other nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers William, Patrick, Glenn and Gene Frame; and six sisters Opal Collins, Imogene Collins, Vivian Frame, Ruth Frame, Shirley Blackstone and Judith Sexton. Memorial contributions may be made to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio. Please visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Bob or to sign an online guest book. Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home in Newark is honored to care for Bob and his family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2019