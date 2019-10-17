|
|
Frum, Robert W.
1964 - 2019
Robert W. Frum, age 55, of Westerville, passed away October 15, 2019 at home. Network Analyst, IT Department at Columbus City Schools. Survived by sons, Daniel (Jessica) and Jacob (fiance', Haliy Cirigliano); grandson, Elijah; mother, Anna Frum; sister, Julie (Jeff) Mullen; former wife, Jackie Tompkins; uncle, Ronald (Nancy) Welch; nieces, Taylor (Wade) Combs and Samantha Tompkins; nephew, Geoffrey Mullen; grandnieces, Andrea, Emily and Ripley; cousins, Alicia (Shawn) Becraft and Aaron Welch. Preceded in death by his father Robert Frum, grandparents Opal Welch, William and Elna Frum. Friends may call at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Monday 10 a.m.-12 noon followed by a service at 12 noon. Rev. James Meacham, officiating. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ohio State University Football Excellence Fund #314451/ 614-292-2141.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019