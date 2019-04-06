|
Stephenson, Robert W.
1940 - 2019
Robert W. (Bob/Slim) Stephenson, 78 of Ashville, Ohio passed away April 5, 2019. He was born in Pt Pleasant, West Virginia. Preceded in death by his parents Charles and Mary (Casto) Stephenson; his loving wife of 48 years Louannie (Ann) Stephenson and his eldest son Dell Stephenson. Surviving family includes his son Les (Beth) Stephenson, grandsons Aaron (Cheyenne) and Kyle, great grandson Carter; daughters Gidget (Kevin) McGarvey and Bridget Farrell, grandchildren Brody, Babe, Max, Kaylee and Keelee; sister Mary Kay (Norm) Berry. Also survived by best friends JC Kelly and Roger Counts, numerous nieces and nephews. Slim worked for Capital Excavating and Dineen Excavating. Bob's passion was his grandchildren, participating in 4H Livestock activities, watching Les and Kyle car racing, his horses, Australian Shepherds, chickens, stock sales and watching all sports on TV. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME 2697 Columbus Street Grove City, Ohio where funeral service will be held 1:00 PM Thursday with Pastor Mike Blanton officiating. Interment Beckett Cemetery, Commercial Point, Ohio. Online guest book may be signed at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 8, 2019