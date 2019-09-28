|
|
Wagonblott, Robert "Rob" W.
1969 - 2019
Robert "Rob" William Wagonblott, 50, of Summit Station, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019. Rob was an avid fan of the Columbus Blue Jackets and Ohio State Buckeyes; long-time club hockey player; former coach of the Newark Generals Hockey Club; loved all things outdoors, especially fishing in Canada and canoeing. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Harriet and Robert Wagonblott and Ruth and William Dellinger, uncle William "Bill" Dellinger and sister Kimberlee Street. Rob is survived by his parents, Sandra Wagonblott and Robert M. (Rita) Wagonblott; brothers, Daniel (Karen) Wagonblott and Scott Street; sister, Joy Street; best friend, Steve Theado; many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Family will receive friends 4-8 p.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg, where a Celebration of Rob's Life will be held at 6:30 p.m. Messages may be sent to Rob's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 1, 2019