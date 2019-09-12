Home

Robert M. Waite, D.O., age 88, of Hartford Township, OH, died Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at the Hospice House in Poland, OH. He was a 1949 graduate of Linden McKinley High School in Columbus, OH and went on to do his Pre-Med at The Ohio State University. He received his Doctorate in 1961 from the School of Osteopathic Medicine in Des Moines, Iowa. He was also a veteran, having served in the U.S. Marines during the Korean Conflict. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at 12Noon at the Kinsman Presbyterian Church, 6383 Church St., Kinsman, OH, with Pastor Susan Francis officiating. Calling hours will be on Monday, September 16 from 4-7PM at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main St., Kinsman, OH. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kinsman Presbyterian Church, PO Box 304, Kinsman, OH 44428. Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 13, 2019
