The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Wallace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert "Bob" Wallace

Add a Memory
Robert "Bob" Wallace Obituary
Wallace, Robert "Bob"
1030 - 2019
Robert "Bob" Wallace, age 89 of Dublin, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 A.M. Monday, July 22, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd., where family will receive friends from 2-5 P.M. Sunday and F.O.P. Service will begin at 4:45 P.M Sunday. Interment Sunset Cemetery. To view complete obituary notice and share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Download Now