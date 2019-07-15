|
|
Wallace, Robert "Bob"
1030 - 2019
Robert "Bob" Wallace, age 89 of Dublin, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 A.M. Monday, July 22, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd., where family will receive friends from 2-5 P.M. Sunday and F.O.P. Service will begin at 4:45 P.M Sunday. Interment Sunset Cemetery. To view complete obituary notice and share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 16, 2019