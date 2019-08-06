|
|
Warren, Robert
Robert E. Warren, 56, passed peacefully to heaven on August 2, 2019. Preceded in death by father Ronald E. Warren and niece Jilian Warren. He is survived by his mother, Carolyn (Scarbrough) Warren; sister, Terri (Carl) Roush; and brother, David (Therese) Warren; nephews, Matt (Corrie) Roush, Josh (Mandy) Warren, and Tim Roush; many aunts, uncles, great-nephews and nieces and extended family and friends. Many thanks to the ICU/Hospice Team at Doctors West Hospital for their support and care of Bob and our family during this difficult time. A private, immediate family memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 11, 2019