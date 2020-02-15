|
Watson Jr., Robert
Robert J. Watson Jr., 1964 graduate of Utica High School and US Army Veteran, passed away on February 12, 2020 after a long struggle with Lewy body dementia. Born to Robert and Dorothy (both deceased) November 17, 1946. Survived by daughter, Erin (Jim) Harster; and grandchildren, Kennedy, Brynley and Corinne. Also survived by sister, Marty Goldbach (Roy, deceased); brother, Mike (Connie); and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, great and great-grand nieces. There will no planned services. Contributions can be made to the .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 16, 2020