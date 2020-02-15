Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Watson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Watson Jr.


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Watson Jr. Obituary
Watson Jr., Robert
Robert J. Watson Jr., 1964 graduate of Utica High School and US Army Veteran, passed away on February 12, 2020 after a long struggle with Lewy body dementia. Born to Robert and Dorothy (both deceased) November 17, 1946. Survived by daughter, Erin (Jim) Harster; and grandchildren, Kennedy, Brynley and Corinne. Also survived by sister, Marty Goldbach (Roy, deceased); brother, Mike (Connie); and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, great and great-grand nieces. There will no planned services. Contributions can be made to the .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -