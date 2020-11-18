Waugh, Robert

1939 - 2020

Robert Rollin Waugh, 81, born July 16, 1939 to Lewis G. Waugh and Hilah F. (Hayes) Waugh/Roumeliote in Meigs County, Ohio. Bob joined his beloved wife, Dottie, and their special friend, Jane Snook, in their heavenly home November 15, 2020. Bob spent most of his adult life in Columbus, Ohio. He attended The Ohio State University, worked at Doyle Mobile Homes, The Citizen Journal, and most of his career at "The Columbus Dispatch from where he retired." Bob enjoyed time with his family and was an avid sports fan. He played tennis, basketball, racquet-paddle ball and bowling for many years. He loved watching Ohio State Buckeyes football as well as, working crossword puzzles and playing cards. Bob is survived by his brother, Thomas Waugh of Chicago; five sons, Tim (Christina) Waugh, Jeff (Lynda) Waugh, Craig Eilers, Todd (Mandy) Eilers, and Geoffrey (Terri) Eilers; and his best friend of many years, Ron Snook; grandchildren, Erin (Anthony) Cavanaugh, Paige Waugh, Lisa Cornwell, Brent (Erica) Cornwell, Kelli (Lucas) Eureka, Maci Eilers, Brittany Stiles, Becky (Justin) Schone, Osborne Eilers, Lilly Eilers, Peyton Eilers, Taylor Eilers, Sarah Eilers; nine great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and special family friend, Vicki Eilers. Bob was preceded in death by both of his parents, wife, Dottie, special friend, Jane Snook, and a daughter in law, Kim (Brown) Waugh. He will be missed by many friends and loved ones. Friends may call on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 1-3PM with a service at 5PM at the O. R. Woodyard East Chapel, 2300 East Livingston Ave.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store