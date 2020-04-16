|
|
Weber, Robert
1923 - 2020
Robert W. Weber (Bob), age 96, of Whitehall, Ohio, passed away on April 14, 2020 at Cherry Blossom Senior Living. He was born October 25, 1923, to the late Jacob and Loma (Wilson) Weber in Columbus, Ohio. Robert graduated from Bexley High School and went on to serve in the Merchant Marines. Robert is survived by his daughters, Connie Vernon, Joan (Charles) Baer, Susan (Don Moyer) Burnheimer, Karen (David) Brown; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 69 years, Garnet L. Weber; daughter, Robin Rains; sister, Doris Weber; son-in-law, Gary Vernon. A private family graveside service will be held on TUESDAY, April 21, 2020, at 11:30 AM in Glen Rest Memorial Estate. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robert's memory to Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr. #170, Columbus, OH 43213. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 18, 2020