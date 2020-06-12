Weilbacher, Robert
1939 - 2020
Robert Leo Weilbacher, age 80, of Plano, TX formally of Columbus, OH passed away June 9, 2020. He was born August 21, 1939 in Columbus, OH to the late Linus and Marcella Weilbacher. Robert was active in church and a devoted Christian. He worked for RiteRug Flooring for over 40 years. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife, Della Virginia Tinon; second wife, May Jean Weilbacher; brother, Tom Weilbacher and sister, Donna Patterson. Survivors include his six children, John Robert Weilbacher, David Robert Weilbacher, James Robert Weilbacher, Susan Marie Pearlman, Jeremiah Robert Weilbacher and Kenneth Robert Weilbacher; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Family and friends may visit 2-4:00pm on Sunday, June 14, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St. Canal Winchester, OH 43110. A graveside service officiated by Pastor Maurice Martindale will begin at 10:00am on Monday, June 15, at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens, 5802 Elder Rd. Canal Winchester, OH 43110. Interment to follow. Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.