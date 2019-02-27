Home

1981 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert "Bo" Lee Wiley, Jr., age 37, passed peacefully on Sunday, February 24, 2019. He is survived by his father, Robert, Sr.; and his sister, Michelle. His family sincerely thanks all of Bo's friends who stayed by his side through his transition to join his late mother Debbie. Also, we feel a special gratitude beyond words for "Uncle" Jeff who remained by Bo's side and showed him a special kindness during his illness. Online guestbook at www.cookandsonpallay.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 2, 2019
