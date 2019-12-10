Home

Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
(614) 258-9549
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
Robert Wilkes Sr.


1939 - 2019
Robert Wilkes Sr. Obituary
Wilkes, Robert Sr.
1939 - 2019
Robert Lee Wilkes, Sr., 80, went home to be with the Lord, Friday, November 29, 2019, following a brief illness. Born September 4, 1939, and raised in Rendville, OH, Robert later settled in Columbus, where he married Barbara Jean Wilson. Robert worked for Westinghouse until he became a full-time employee of Columbus City Schools where he retired after 30 years. Predeceased by his wife of over 50 years, Barbara Jean Wilkes, parents Alberta and Floyd Wilkes, Sr., and brothers Donald, Larry and Payton Wilkes. He leaves to cherish his memory, two loving sons, Robert Lee Wilkes, Jr. and Fred F. (Monda) Wilkes; two brothers, Floyd Wilkes, Jr. and Clyde (Kathy) Wilkes; sisters, Barbara (Thomas) Truss, Mary Peppers and Carolyn Sue Towns; five grandchildren, Matthew, Robert Lee, Shelby, Fredaye, and Fred II; one great grandchild, Sean; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Home Going Celebration 10 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, in the chapel of DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Interment Eastlawn Cemetery. To send flowers and condolences to the Wilkes family, please visit Robert's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2019
