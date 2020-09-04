Wilson, Robert
1925 - 2020
Robert I. "Bob" Wilson, age 95, Thursday, September 3, 2020, Wesley Ridge. Retired from American Bronzing Co. Former member of Brookwood Presbyterian Church. He loved going to Scioto Downs and he loved the Buckeyes. He loved his stepsons and all his grandchildren. Survived by wife, Norma; stepsons, Gary (Diana) Shamblin, Larry (Diane) Shamblin, Terry (Donna) Shamblin; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; niece, Ronda (Robert) Hunter. Preceded in death by parents William and Glenna Wilson, sister Janet and brothers Edgar Wilson and Woodrow Wilson. Graveside service and interment Tuesday 1PM Grave Hill Cemetery, Cheshire, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wesley Ridge Retirement Community. Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave. www.evansfuneralhome.net