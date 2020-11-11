Wilson JR, Robert

1950 - 2020

Robert Miles Wilson, Jr., 70, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at James Cancer Hospital Solove Research Institute. He was born October 6, 1950 in Youngstown, Ohio and was educated in the Campbell and Youngstown Public schools. Robert served in the US Army and retired from Boeing Airplane Company in Seattle, Washington. He is preceded in death by his parents Robert Miles Wilson, Sr. and Mozelle (Parker) Higgins. He is survived by daughters, Roberta and British Bussey; sister, Athena Riley; nephew, Rahim LuCien Ewan; and scores of cousins, loved ones, and friends. A memorial service will be held at 6PM Friday, November 13, 2020 at Union Tabernacle Church of God, 1345 Atcheson St. MASKS ARE REQUIRED IN THE CHURCH. Arrangements entrusted to SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, OH 43227. 614-444-1GOD (1463).



