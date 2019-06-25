The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Robert Wohlstein Obituary
Wohlstein, Robert
1946 - 2019
Robert I. "Bobby" Wohlstein, age 73, of Grove City, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019. He was born February 7, 1946 to Irving and Barbara (Gallagher) Wohlstein. He was a graduate of Central High School and then served his country in the US Army Reserves. Bobby worked as an Installer for Ohio Bell, SBC, & AT&T and most recently employed as a supervisor with Parking Solutions. He was a member of American Legion Post 532 and VFW Post 4044. He had a heart of gold. Bobby is survived by his sister, Becky (Al) Lewinstein; two brothers, Timothy (Penny) Wohlstein, Bill (Kathy) Wohlstein; and many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends 5-7 PM Friday, June 28, 2019 at Schoedinger Grove City Chapel, 3920 Broadway, where a time of sharing memories will begin at 7 PM. Please come prepared to share some of your favorite memories of Bobby. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Annehurst Veterinarian Hospital. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 27, 2019
