Dennis was such a great friend. We had many good times at Terra Siesta in Florida. He was such a caring and good man. I so admired how kind, considerate, caring and loving he was to his Mother. He was loved by all at Terra Siesta! We spent many hours playing cards, swimming, and going to listen to bands at Woodys in Florida. He will be missed by all. Dennis, Rest In Peace.

Cindy Elam

Friend