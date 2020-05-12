Wood, Robert
1958 - 2020
Woody, age 61, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020. Preceded in death of father Robert and wife Dina. He is survived by mother, Betty, Brother Mike (Gloria), Niece Kirsten, Daughter Maria, 4 grandchildren 1 great grandchild. Drive by service at Cheshire Cemetery on Saturday, May 23rd at 10 a.m. and immediately followed with a private family service. Arrangements completed at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be left at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.
1958 - 2020
Woody, age 61, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020. Preceded in death of father Robert and wife Dina. He is survived by mother, Betty, Brother Mike (Gloria), Niece Kirsten, Daughter Maria, 4 grandchildren 1 great grandchild. Drive by service at Cheshire Cemetery on Saturday, May 23rd at 10 a.m. and immediately followed with a private family service. Arrangements completed at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be left at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 12 to May 20, 2020.