Robert Wood
1958 - 2020
Wood, Robert
1958 - 2020

Woody, age 61, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020. Preceded in death of father Robert and wife Dina. He is survived by mother, Betty, Brother Mike (Gloria), Niece Kirsten, Daughter Maria, 4 grandchildren 1 great grandchild. Drive by service at Cheshire Cemetery on Saturday, May 23rd at 10 a.m. and immediately followed with a private family service. Arrangements completed at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be left at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 12 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Service
10:00 AM
Cheshire Cemetery
MAY
23
Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 12, 2020
Dennis was such a great friend. We had many good times at Terra Siesta in Florida. He was such a caring and good man. I so admired how kind, considerate, caring and loving he was to his Mother. He was loved by all at Terra Siesta! We spent many hours playing cards, swimming, and going to listen to bands at Woodys in Florida. He will be missed by all. Dennis, Rest In Peace.
Cindy Elam
Friend
