1949 - 2019
Robert Woolf Obituary
Woolf, Robert
1949 - 2019
Robert "Bob" A. Woolf, age 69, of Columbus, OH, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019. He was born June 22, 1949, in Memphis, TN, to the late William James and MaryAnn (Galloway Privett) Woolf, Sr. He graduated from Olentangy High School, Class of 1967, and went on to complete some college. Veteran U.S. Air Force during Vietnam. He worked in management positions in the food service industry. He is survived by his children, Jeremy Woolf, David Woolf, and Stevie Woolf; sisters, Rebecca (Ronald) Hord, Beverly (William) Phillips; brother, William (Angela) Woolf, Jr.; many close family members including nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, an uncle, and cousins. He unselfishly donated his body to The Ohio State University, School of Medicine's Division of Anatomy Body Donor Program. His interment will be at Eastlawn Cemetery, Columbus, OH, with funeral service officiated by Christian Life Fellowship Church at a future date.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 23, 2019
