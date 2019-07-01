The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
3030 West Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43204
(614) 279-8675
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
3030 West Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43204
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
3030 West Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43204
View Map
1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Robert Wotring Obituary
Wotring, Robert
1935 - 2019
Robert R. Wotring, of Laurelville, Ohio, went home to be with his Lord on June 30, 2019. He was born on April 7, 1935, to the late Robert and Rose (Grambo) Wotring. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 11am-1pm at the Heart and Hope by Schoedinger Hilltop Chapel, 3030 W. Broad St., Cols., OH 43204, where a service will begin at 1pm. Interment to follow at Wesley Chapel Cemetery. Pastor Steve Hayes to Officiate. To see full obituary, visit, www.heartandhope.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 2, 2019
