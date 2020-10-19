Peer, Roberta J.
1936 - 2020
Roberta J. Peer, age 84, of Groveport, OH, passed on October 16, 2020 at home. Preceded in death by son David Alan Peer. Survived by son, Scott and Lori Peer; grandchildren, Alex Peer, Andrea and Michael Orr. Roberta graduated from Groveport High School in 1954. She was employed by North American Rockwell and Groveport Schools. Friends and family may call from 3-5pm on Friday, October 23, 2020 at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, OH 43110. The memorial service will be held at the funeral home on Friday at 5pm with Judy Baker officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Roberta's memory to the Groveport Heritage and Preservation Society, 612 Blacklick St., Groveport, OH 43125, where she was a member, or Mott's Military Museum, 5075 S. Hamilton Rd., Groveport, OH 43125, where she was a faithful volunteer. Online condolences can be made at www.spencefuneralhome.com
