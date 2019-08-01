Home

1950 - 2019
Roberta Jane "Janie" Kyre, 69, passed away July 19, 2019. She was born January 22, 1950 in Columbus to the late Robert and Gloria (Theis) Cosgrove. She was an avid German Shepherd owner; her most recent dog, Sully, meant the world to her. In addition to her parents, Roberta was preceded in death by her daughter Gina Spencer. She is survived by her son-in-law, Jeff Spencer; grandsons, Aaron and Jeremy Spencer; and siblings, Bob Cosgrove and Connie (Jeff) Watts. A memorial service celebrating Roberta's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 4, 2019
