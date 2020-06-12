Neill, Roberta
1951 - 2020
Roberta (Bobbi) Gene Peters Neill 68, of Powell, OH. On. Tuesday June 9, 2020. After a long battle with cancer. Born to Owen Claire and Ila Gene Medley Peters on June 12,1951 in Zanesville, OH who preceded her in death. She was a beloved daughter, wife, sister, mother, grandmother and friend. Leaving behind are her husband of 49 years, Daniel, 5 sons, Robert of Westerville, Michael & wife Andrea of Pickerington, Patrick & wife Mary of Greenville, OH, Christopher of Westerville, and Thomas & wife Briane of North Lewisburg and her Sister Judy Peters of Ashley. Two granddaughters Olivia and Kylee. Cousins Linda Larry, Diane, David, Katherine Peters & and others throughout the country. Visitation with family at Shaw Davis Funeral Home Thursday June 18,2020 from 10am to Noon. Graveside service at 1 pm at Kingwood Cemetery, Columbus Pike, Lewis Center. For full obituary please visit shaw-davis.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 12 to Jun. 16, 2020.