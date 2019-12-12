|
|
Brown, Roberta P.
1931 - 2019
Roberta "Bobbi" P. Brown, age 88, of Westerville, died December 11, 2019, at her residence at Parkside Village. She was born August 6, 1931, in Cincinnati, OH to Malcolm and Edna (Meyer) Paxton. She is survived by daughters, Kim La Rue and Cindi (Tom) Lynch; grandsons, Ben Powell, Matt (Katie) Lynch, Drew (Samantha) Lynch and Zach (Katlin) La Rue; great-grandsons, Louie and Julian Lynch; sister, Jane (Bob) Mitchell of Wisconsin; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Walter, and her parents. Roberta graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a Bachelor's degree in Business Adminstration in 1954. She married Walter in 1956 and soon after moved to Columbus. She was a homemaker, secretary to the church, Chamber of Commerce and other small businesses. Bobbi was an avid reader and enjoyed her grandchildren and their many activities. She was a member of Church of the Messiah United Methodist. Friends may call at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Sunday, December 15 from 2-5 p.m. Interment Otterbein Cemetery. Celebration of Life will be held at Powell United Methodist Church, 825 E. Olentangy Street, Powell, OH 43065 on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made online to Capital City Hospice at capitalcityhospice.com or checks can be sent to their office at 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr, Suite 170, Columbus, OH 43231.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019