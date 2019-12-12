Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
Powell United Methodist Church
825 E. Olentangy Street
Powell, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roberta Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roberta P. Brown


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roberta P. Brown Obituary
Brown, Roberta P.
1931 - 2019
Roberta "Bobbi" P. Brown, age 88, of Westerville, died December 11, 2019, at her residence at Parkside Village. She was born August 6, 1931, in Cincinnati, OH to Malcolm and Edna (Meyer) Paxton. She is survived by daughters, Kim La Rue and Cindi (Tom) Lynch; grandsons, Ben Powell, Matt (Katie) Lynch, Drew (Samantha) Lynch and Zach (Katlin) La Rue; great-grandsons, Louie and Julian Lynch; sister, Jane (Bob) Mitchell of Wisconsin; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Walter, and her parents. Roberta graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a Bachelor's degree in Business Adminstration in 1954. She married Walter in 1956 and soon after moved to Columbus. She was a homemaker, secretary to the church, Chamber of Commerce and other small businesses. Bobbi was an avid reader and enjoyed her grandchildren and their many activities. She was a member of Church of the Messiah United Methodist. Friends may call at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Sunday, December 15 from 2-5 p.m. Interment Otterbein Cemetery. Celebration of Life will be held at Powell United Methodist Church, 825 E. Olentangy Street, Powell, OH 43065 on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made online to Capital City Hospice at capitalcityhospice.com or checks can be sent to their office at 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr, Suite 170, Columbus, OH 43231.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roberta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -