Pechstein, Roberta
1925 - 2020
Roberta "Bobbie" Pechstein, 95, formerly of Westerville, died on September 12 in Great Falls, Virginia. Bobbie was born in Vicksburg, Mississippi and later moved to upstate New York. She attended St. Peter's Hospital School of Nursing in Albany. She met her husband Richard while working in the medical department of the New York Stock exchange and they were married for 63 years. Richard passed away in April 2014. They raised their family in Valley Stream, New York. Bobbie was a loving mother of 3 children, Eric (Diane), Richard (Linda), and Anne. Bobbie was a devoted grandmother of Nicholas (Olivia), Michael, Andrew, and Max. Together with her husband Richard, Bobbie was an avid world traveler. Together they loved entertaining friends and relatives. She was active in TWIGS, Children's Hospital, Golf, Gourmet Group, Newcomer and Women Today activities; member of PEO Chapter AV and with her husband she was a patron of the Columbus Symphony. Bobbie was a parishioner of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church for 30 years and had many friends in the Columbus area. Her warmth, wit and wisdom will be missed by all. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30AM Friday, Oct 2, 2020 at St. Paul Catholic Church, Westerville followed by burial at Resurrection Cemetery. St Paul Church will live stream the Mass. Remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com
