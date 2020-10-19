Phelps, Roberta "Bobbie"
1943 - 2020
Roberta J. "Bobbie" Phelps, age 77, of Columbus, passed away on October 17, 2020. She was born on August 20, 1943 to the late Robert and Mary Anne (Salamony) Phelps in Columbus, OH. She lovingly cared for her parents until their passing. Roberta is survived by her siblings, Judith (Mike) Catalogna, Patricia Noe, Rebecca (Bob) Ream, William (Susan) Phelps and Kathleen (Dana) Bibb; numerous nieces and nephews; special cousin, Nellie Jackson. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by brother-in-law Jon Noe. Private graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the charity of your choice
, in Roberta's memory.