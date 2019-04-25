Home

1931 - 2019
Roberta "Jean" Reichert, 87, of Naples, FL, passed away peacefully April 17, 2019. She was born June 25, 1931 Wilkinsburg, PA to the late Robert A. and Violet R. Glover Veitch. She graduated from South High School in 1950. She was a devoted housewife, mother, and grandmother. Preceded by death daughter Cynthia S. Toone, twin brother Robert. She is survived by loving husband of 65 years, Jack L. Reichert, Naples, FL.; daughter, Diana (Mike) Golden, Columbus, OH; grandchildren, Melissa Golden (Zach Robson), Aaron (Angie) Golden, Jack Golden (Natalie Bolender), Mike Vatter (Bobbie Todd), Kim (Chris) Grossman, Alisha Winbush; 11 great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren; sister, Patt Snyder. She enjoyed traveling in their motorhome, spending summers at the Muskingum River, McConnellsville, OH and winters at Citrus Park, Bonita Springs, FL., where she enjoyed many festivities with friends and family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2019
