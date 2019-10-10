The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
5:00 PM
1925 - 2019
Roberta C. "Bobbie" Stomps, 93, of Columbus, passed away unexpectedly October 8, 2019. Born December 10, 1925 in Wellington, Missouri, Bobbie was the daughter of the late Francis and Minnie Cognard. A fun-loving spirit, Bobbie enjoyed going to the casino, playing games, attending the Arnold Classic, and spending time with her family. She also loved music, sang, and played the piano. Bobbie taught preschool at North Broadway Methodist Church for more than 30 years. Patient and kind, Bobbie delighted in helping children learn and grow. She loved planning birthday parties for her grandchildren, with games and her famous "prize table" stocked with candies, hats, keychains, and other goodies. For many years, Bobbie worked as a Discover Columbus tour guide and volunteered at Meals on Wheels, the Memorial Tournament, and the Arnold Classic. For 30 years, Bobbie danced with the Gingersnaps dance group that entertained at local fairs, malls and senior centers. She regularly vacationed in Lakeside, Ohio with her family, and traveled extensively with her husband. Always endeavoring to look at the bright side, Bobbie's positive outlook endured to the end. Bobbie recently lost her husband Bill, to whom she was married for 65 years. For the past 2 years, she dutifully tended to Bill's needs as his health declined. Bobbie will be profoundly missed by all who loved her, including daughter, Lea (Don) Coburn; son, John (Gigi) Stomps; grandchildren, Michelle (Cory) Garlough, Rebecca (Ethan) Houts, Michael and David Stomps; step-grandchildren, Stephen (Val) Coburn, Meghan (Tony) Medlock; and great-grandchildren, Isaac and Elijah Houts. Family will receive friends from 4-5pm on Monday, October 14, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Upper Arlington, Ohio 43221, where a memorial service will be held at 5pm with a visitation/reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bobbie's name to the . Please visit www.schoedinger.com to sign Bobbie's online guestbook or to share a special memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2019
