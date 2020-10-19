Thrall, Roberta "Bobbie"
1935 - 2020
Roberta F. "Bobbie" Thrall, of Delaware, passed away on October 16, 2020. Roberta was born to LeRoy and Gladys Farnam on May 28, 1935. She is preceded in death by her parents as well as her stepfather Rev. John D. Mears, and her daughter Melissa A. Bishop. Roberta was born in Buffalo, NY and graduated from Bennett High School there. Her education continued at Ohio Wesleyan University, Delaware, Ohio where she graduated in 1957 with a BA in Social Studies and was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority. She worked for 20 years as a teacher's aide at Wilson Hill Elementary School in Worthington, Ohio, while also being a devoted wife and mother. Roberta was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church, Worthington, Ohio, for 25 years and she was a member of the Altar Guild and chair of the Property Committee. She was also a member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church, Delaware, Ohio for 15 years where she also served on the Altar Guild as well as the Usher Corps and the "People in Need" bread ministry. She was also a member of the Worthington Couples Gourmet Dinner Group, Scarlet Women Luncheon Group and several bridge groups. Roberta loved games and was very skilled at sudoku and crosswords. She also loved foreign travel and visited Great Britain, Scotland, Ireland, France, Germany, Netherlands, Russia, Greece, Aegean and Ionian Islands, Turkey, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Canada, and the Caribbean Islands. Most importantly, Roberta was a loving and much-loved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She leaves behind and will be greatly missed by her husband of 51 years, Geoffrey M. Thrall; as well as her son, Robert L. Thrall (Christine); and step-daughter, Chauntey L. DesRoberts. She will also be missed by her grandchildren, Brandon P. Thrall, Matthew G. Bishop, Andrew Lombardi, Alissa (Ryan Dempsey) Lombardi, Lacey (Steven) Schumacher, Nicole DesRoberts, and David DesRoberts. Care entrusted to Schoedinger Funeral and Cremation Services, Worthington, where the family will have private services, Thursday, October 22, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Roberta's memory to People in Need, 138 Johnson Ave., Delaware, Ohio 43015. Please visit www.schoedinger.com
