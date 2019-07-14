|
Ulrich, Roberta
Roberta V. Ulrich, age 78, Saturday July 13, 2019. Graduate of St. Mary of the Springs Academy and attended The Ohio State University where she belonged to the Delta Delta Delta Sorority. Longtime member of St. Catharine Church and the housewives and mixed choirs. Preceded in death by husband of 46 years Fred Ulrich. Survived by son and daughter-in-law Jeff and Angela Ulrich; daughter and son-in-law Kristin and Ric Butler; grandchildren Katie, Maggie and Nicholas Butler; sister Suzanne (Al) Lindberg; brother Robert (Marty) Verdone; nieces and nephews Tony, Wendy, Nicole, Alonso, Tina, Angelo, Dominic and Vincent; special friends Chris Horn, Traci McGlinchey and Patrick Murray. Friends may call Tuesday 5-8 p.m. at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. BROAD ST. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday 9:30 a.m. at St. Catharine Church, 500 S. Gould Rd. Burial St. Joseph Cemetery. Visit www.egan-ryan.com for condolences. Friends who wish may contribute in her memory to St. Catharine's Choir or Cat Welfare of Ohio, 741 Wetmore Rd., Cols. OH 43214.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from July 15 to July 16, 2019