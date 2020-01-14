|
Wilson, Roberta
1935 - 2020
Roberta Dean Wilson, age 84, Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Winchester Care and Rehabilitation. Retired after 35 plus years as a nurse's aide. Avid shopper and garage saler. Preceded in death by husband Richard A. Wilson, son William D. Wilson, many loving brothers and sisters. Survived by sons, Ronald (Yvonne) Wilson, Donald Wilson, Robert D. (Rhonda) Wilson, Richard (Diane) Wilson; grandchildren, Jason (Jackie) Wilson, Justin (Rhiannon) Wilson, Richard (Alysia) Wilson, Bradley (Lyndsay) Wilson, Michael Wilson; great grandchildren, Jackson, Jensen, Oliver, Maddox, Sander; loving family in Lakewood, OH. and Flint, MI. Funeral service Friday, January 17, 2020, 6:30PM at EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave., where friends may call 2 hours prior to service. Rev. Paul K. Fowler officiating. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020