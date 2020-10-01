Armbruster, Robin
1975 - 2020
Robin L. Armbruster, 45, of Blacklick, Ohio, passed away October 1, 2020. She was born in Columbus, OH on August 1, 1975 to the late Mary (Welch) and Ronald Turner. She is preceded in death by her mother; father-in-law, Dan Armbruster. Surviving family includes loving husband of 24 years, Aarin Armbruster; daughters, Andrea (Keith) Elizondo, Kara Armbruster, beloved dog Princess; grandchild, Killian; siblings, JoEllen Turner, Jill Horner, Rachel (Shawn) Gromes; as well as many loving extended family and friends. Robin was a loving mother, wife, grandma, sister, daughter-in-law and best friend to many. She loved to make people laugh and everyone who knew her loved her. A Visitation will be held from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Monday, October 5, 2020 at Newcomer - Northeast Chapel, 3047 East Dublin Granville Road, Columbus, Ohio. A Celebration of life will be held at 5:00 pm, Monday, October 5, 2020 at the funeral home. www.newcomercolumbus.com