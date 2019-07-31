Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Greater 12th Baptist Church
1561 Cleophus Kee Blvd
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Greater 12th Baptist Church
1561 Cleophus Kee Blvd
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robin Clodfelter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robin Clodfelter


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robin Clodfelter Obituary
Clodfelter, Robin
1936 - 2019
Robin Leitha Clodfelter, age 83. Sunrise May 28, 1936 and Sunset July 29, 2019. Visitation 11AM and Funeral Service 12PM Friday, August 2, 2019 at Greater 12th Baptist Church, 1561 Cleophus Kee Blvd. Interment at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to the Clodfelter Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now