|
|
Clodfelter, Robin
1936 - 2019
Robin Leitha Clodfelter, age 83. Sunrise May 28, 1936 and Sunset July 29, 2019. Visitation 11AM and Funeral Service 12PM Friday, August 2, 2019 at Greater 12th Baptist Church, 1561 Cleophus Kee Blvd. Interment at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to the Clodfelter Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 1, 2019