Comfort, Robin

1955 - 2019

Robin Hess Comfort, 63, died Monday, July 8 at the James Cancer Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, with her family by her side. She was born July 10, 1955 in Muncie, Indiana. She moved to Upper Arlington, OH in 1965 and graduated as an Upper Arlington Golden Bear in 1973. She graduated from The Ohio State University in 1979 with a BA in English and in 1985 with a BA in Education. She worked as a substitute teacher for many years in the Upper Arlington School system. Robin had a love for education and the Upper Arlington schools, and served as PTO President of Tremont, Jones and Upper Arlington High School. Her passion for education continued as she served as an Upper Arlington School Board member from 2008-2019, acting as President in 2012 and 2017, and a board member of the Upper Arlington Education Foundation from 2006-2019. She was an integral part in bringing about Upper Arlington Schools' current facilities improvements. She was voted as the Upper Arlington High School Outstanding Alumnus in 2013. Robin was also very involved throughout the years in a number of volunteer capacities. She served on the Upper Arlington Civic Association and was voted Outstanding Director in 1998. She served on the Pleasure Guild Board for Children's Hospital and served as play chair for Cinderella. She served on the Simon Kenton Council of Boy Scouts Women's Board as well as the Buckeye Boys Ranch Women's Board. She served as Decorator Showhouse Chair for the Columbus Museum of Art. She volunteered with both the Lupus Foundation and March of Dimes. She was selected as a Northwest Woman of the Year in 1997. Robin has been a great friend to so many people, and her friendships were a very important and integral part of her life. She loved her family, and especially enjoyed spending time with her four grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling, swimming, playing golf, playing canasta with friends, and above all, she loved spending time in Cape Cod, which she called her "happy place." Robin is survived by her husband, Greg (married 42 years); her children, Dr. Gregory (Mary Allison) Comfort and Bethany (Curtis) Prill; her grandchildren, Maggie (7), Nora (5), Cece (3), and Caleb (1); her siblings, David, Stan, Kim, Steve and Lucy; her mother-in-law, Dottie; cousins, nieces and nephews; and her dog, Carmen. She was preceded in death by her father, F. Charles Hess, her mother Etruria Celestine Hess, her step-mother Elizabeth Helen Hess and her father-in-law Richard Comfort. Visitation will be Sunday, July 14 from 1-3 and 5-7p.m. at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd. Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 15 at 11a.m. at Upper Arlington Lutheran Church, 2300 Lytham Road with a reception at Scioto Country Club to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Upper Arlington Education Foundation. https://www.uaeducationfoundation.com/ To sign Robin's online guestbook, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 11, 2019