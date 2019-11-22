|
Viers, Robin Diane
1960 - 2019
Robin D. (Bruno) Viers, age 59, of Dublin, passed away on Wednesday, November 19, 2019 at Marion General Hospital. Born in Wheeling, West Virginia, she attended public schools in Miami, Florida and Cadiz, Ohio, where she graduated in 1979. Robin earned her B.S. in Nursing, Cum Laude, from The Ohio State University in 1983. At OSU, she was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority and remained close with her sorority sisters throughout her life. Following graduation, she worked as a Registered Nurse for several years before transitioning into Orthopedic Sales. In 2001, she founded her own practice, RAM Surgical Associates that later became Integrity Surgical Resources in Dublin, Ohio. She was also an active member of Dublin Baptist Church.
Known for her extreme desire to take care of others and her signature smile and sense of humor, she was beloved by everyone she met and truly touched the lives of many. In 1991, she had her only son, Conner Robert Viers. He was the absolute light of her life and she devoted her entire life to being an absolutely outstanding Mother. Outside of Conner, she became a second Mom or "Mama Viers" to many of his friends – her house was the most popular place to hang out throughout their childhood. Even throughout many health challenges the last years of her life, her signature gift of joy, shown through her constant smiling, laughter, and ability to light up a room – never waned. Her selflessness, infectious personality, and the countless little things she did for others – will never be forgotten. Robin is survived by her son, Conner Viers; sisters, Christy Spencer, Lori Bruno, and Lynn Bruno; ex-husband and Conner's father, Donald Viers; brothers-in law, Ron Spencer and Paul Olson; nieces and nephews, Elaine Unzicker, Angie, Benny, Grant, and Jack Spencer, Isaac Olson, Noah and Hallie Bruno, Jason, Jennifer, and Jeremy Segner, Jeff and Jared Anderson, and Joel Glassburn. Robin leaves behind many dear friends and her second sons, Joey Phelan, Chuck Carkhuff, Spencer Geissel, Jeff Addis, and Jake Martin. Family will welcome friends from 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, November 26, at RUTHERFORD FUNERAL HOME at POWELL, 450 West Olentangy St., Powell, Oh. 43065, (614) 792-1471. (Funeral home is on Olentangy St./Powell Rd./SR 750, 1/4 mile east of Sawmill Parkway). Funeral service will be held at 6 p.m Tuesday following visitation hours. To send an online condolence, please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com. In Robin's memory, she asks to always be kind to others, live life with a smile on your face, don't be afraid to laugh at yourself, and reach for the stars.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 23, 2019