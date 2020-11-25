Smith, Robin Elizabeth
1960 - 2020
Robin Elizabeth Smith, of Canal Winchester, Ohio, age 60, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020. She was born April 25, 1960 in Columbus, Ohio to the late William and Ione Bressler. At 11 years old, Robin met Will, her future husband. In 1980 they started their love story. Together they were blessed with four loving children. The only greater love she had was for her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was a graduate of Columbus South High School and attended Ohio State University. She was employed at Bob Evans' Corporate office, where she worked in the accounting department. But her true passion was her home daycare, Robin's Nest. For 24 years it provided a second home to the many children whose lives she touched. She was an active member of Faith Memorial Church, where her greatest joy was singing in the choir and praise team. On November 5, she was admitted to Fairfield Medical Center in Lancaster, Ohio where she valiantly fought COVID pneumonia. On the morning of November 15, she wrote the following to her family and friends: "…I prayed and cried and praised and worshipped. I don't think there has been anyone spending time in my room that doesn't understand that JESUS is My Lord and SAVIOR!!! PRAISE THE LORD! I listened to my playlist of music. I sang to the Lord with a Thankful heart. The voice wasn't on point but he knew my heart! It's amazing how one day into another can bring you joy in places you would never expect. Last night and this morning I seemed to find joy in things I had never really found joyful. What lessons Christ gives us to learn from no matter where we are in our walk with Him. Now I'm not saying there are things that still need to be fixed and this will be a very long haul but I've been able to open my eyes for today and see a brighter tomorrow. Whether today has changed or not. I Love you All and appreciate all your kind Thoughts and prayers you give for me. I have them hid in my heart and they have burst forth this morning. Maybe I will need to preach on a Sunday! Move over Will!! Hahaha! Please understand this is only a joke. By tonight there might not be much joking or even praising out loud. I do Praise Him in this Storm. I realize that there always won't be one but while it's here, I will be praising My Lord in it!! Sorry for all the information this morning. I just had the time and mental status to do it now. You might not get Anything tomorrow. Have a Blessed Sunday!" A short time later Robin's condition deteriorated. The wonderful medical staff lead by Dr. Jarrod Bruce MD worked tirelessly to save her life. On the morning of November 20, 2020, she was embraced by Jesus and welcomed into her heavenly home. Survived by her loving husband, Will; her sons, Sherman (Alli), Grant, Tyler; her daughter, Elizabeth (Tyler) Walters; and grandchildren, Aiden, Aaron, and Adelaide. Surviving siblings include Ralph (Christine) Bressler, Nancy Dawson, Becky (Brad) Hoffman and Diane Kimball; along with many nieces and nephews. Due to Covid restrictions, a private service will be held on Saturday, November 28 for immediate family, officiated by Pastor Jonathan Morgan. Service can be viewed 1pm Saturday at www.spencefuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to Faith Memorial Church, 2610 W. Fair Ave., Lancaster, OH 43130.