Robin Fairchild
1956 - 2020
Fairchild, Robin
1956 - 2020
Robin A. Fairchild, age 64, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020. She was a great woman. She loved shopping and bargain hunting. Survived by loving husband of 38 years, Michael Fairchild; daughter, Kelly; sons, Jimmy and Richard Schulze; stepson, David Fairchild; 7 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; sister, Kim Cooper; brothers, Eddie and David Suttle. Friends may call Monday, November 30, 2020, 4-7PM, EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave. www.evansfuneralhome.net

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.
