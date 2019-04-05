Home

Robin E. Fife, 77, of Columbus, OH, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2019. Robin had many interests throughout her life, but her passion was genealogy. She loved her family, her friends, and her church, the Raymond United Methodist church. Robin was preceded in death by her husband Donald. She is survived by her 4 children; 12 grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren. There will be no immediate service. In lieu of flowers, consider donating in Robin's name to LifeCare Alliance, which has programs that support important issues to her: Cancer and Diabetes Care, Senior Services, Senior PetCare, Help-at-Home, and Meals-on-Wheels. www.lifecarealliance.org Condolences may be expressed at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2019
